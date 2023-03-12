Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.74 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $373.89 million and $4.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00431776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,991.59 or 0.29185195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,561,166,011 coins and its circulating supply is 10,819,641,553 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,560,366,168 with 10,818,893,011 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03471535 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,869,703.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.