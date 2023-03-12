Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 8.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BBIO opened at $14.06 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

