Castleark Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 170.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 105,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $63,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

