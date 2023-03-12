Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 914.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

