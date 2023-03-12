Castleark Management LLC Sells 22,180 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after buying an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,630,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,805,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

