Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 2,466,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,556,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 237,598 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

