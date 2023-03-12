CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CBBI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 19,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $114.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

