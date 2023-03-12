CEEK VR Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $70.35 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00228188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,488.89 or 1.00020316 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

