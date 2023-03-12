Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$25.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.42. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.19 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

