Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

