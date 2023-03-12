Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 20,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.43.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
