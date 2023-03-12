Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 20,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:CEN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

Featured Articles

