Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CEN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. 20,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,237. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:CEN Get Rating ) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

