Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CEN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. 20,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,237. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
