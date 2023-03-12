Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

