C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

C&F Financial stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $93,482.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,175 shares of company stock worth $187,485. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

