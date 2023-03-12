Chain (XCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.12 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $144.30 million and $11.12 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00436511 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.88 or 0.29505264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

