Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.67. 7,385,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

