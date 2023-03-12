Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.69. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

