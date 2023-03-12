Chia Hits One Day Volume of $7.30 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Chia has a market cap of $253.71 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $37.64 or 0.00175656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00439387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.56 or 0.29699698 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,740,295 coins and its circulating supply is 6,740,627 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

