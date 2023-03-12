Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on March 31st

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance
Shares of CSSEN stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
