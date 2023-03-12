Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 3,850.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $16.21 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

