CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Shares Up 0.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.49. 17,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 26,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
CHS Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CHS
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
