CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Shares Up 0.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.49. 17,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 26,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

CHS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

CHS Company Profile

In related news, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

