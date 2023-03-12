CIBC Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$72.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN stock opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.72. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$62.80.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

