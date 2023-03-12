Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 1,716.6% from the February 13th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,355.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 48,215 shares of company stock worth $47,778 in the last three months. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Cingulate Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CING opened at $1.85 on Friday. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Articles

