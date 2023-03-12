Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 1,716.6% from the February 13th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,355.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 48,215 shares of company stock worth $47,778 in the last three months. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cingulate Price Performance
Shares of CING opened at $1.85 on Friday. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
