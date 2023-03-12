Citigroup Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $7.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Stock Up 4.9 %

GoodRx stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

