Citigroup Cuts Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target to $22.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Opthea alerts:

Opthea Stock Performance

OPT opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Opthea has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Opthea

About Opthea

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.