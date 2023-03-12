Citigroup Cuts Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target to $22.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Opthea Stock Performance
OPT opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Opthea has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Institutional Trading of Opthea
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.