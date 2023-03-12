Citigroup Raises Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target to $3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,557.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 793.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.