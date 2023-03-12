Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,583,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,071 shares during the period. Civeo accounts for about 1.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Civeo worth $90,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $24,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 221.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 532,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 116,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

