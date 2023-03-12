Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

