ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 12,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.24.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.