ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 12,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

