Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 225,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,024. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.58.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 317,651 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
