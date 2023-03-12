Clover Finance Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $117,835.72 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

