Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

