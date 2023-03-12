Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 5.0 %

FOF stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

