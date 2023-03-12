Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 48,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,649. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

