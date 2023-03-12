Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 48,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,649. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

