Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of PSF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 48,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,649. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
