Coin98 One Day Volume Hits $10.64 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Coin98 has a market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.01358580 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012406 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.57 or 0.01705222 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

