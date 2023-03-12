Concordium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $458,572.62 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $67.11 million and approximately $458,572.62 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

