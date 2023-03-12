Conflux Price Reaches $0.14 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $379.12 million and $167.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,582.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00334714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00709774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00555666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,653,831,153 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,653,705,398.14733 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14800494 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $225,825,990.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

