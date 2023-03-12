Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.93

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.93 and traded as low as $70.85. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 19,018,980 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,210,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,687,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.