Contrasting D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A -7.22% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 0.93 $79.62 million ($3.04) -0.77

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-Wave Quantum and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 4 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 970.78%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 169.50%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

