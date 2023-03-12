Contrasting Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $602.01 million 4.05 $95.07 million $2.16 26.02 Porch Group $192.43 million 0.92 -$106.61 million ($1.46) -1.21

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 3 0 2.60 Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $6.78, indicating a potential upside of 285.30%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Progress Software.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.79% 41.04% 11.31% Porch Group -54.23% -56.54% -9.88%

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Porch Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel, and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.