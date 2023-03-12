Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

