Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
