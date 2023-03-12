Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $0.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Core Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Core Lithium Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTC CXOXF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. Core Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.30.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

