Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

CTRA opened at $24.59 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

