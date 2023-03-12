Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,952 shares of company stock worth $284,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

