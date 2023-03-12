Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €26.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 2.8 %

ETR:HFG opened at €18.38 ($19.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of €46.92 ($49.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.12.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

