Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 650.0% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 2.0 %

SLVO stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. 20,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,464. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $108.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76.

