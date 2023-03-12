Critical Review: Realty Income (NYSE:O) versus Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $3.34 billion 12.13 $869.41 million $1.42 43.23 Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.02 $653.61 million $5.99 17.85

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Realty Income has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Realty Income pays out 214.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 26.00% 3.14% 1.83% Camden Property Trust 45.94% 13.32% 7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Realty Income and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 5 3 0 2.38 Camden Property Trust 0 4 8 0 2.67

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $139.62, indicating a potential upside of 30.59%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Realty Income on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

