CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.6 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
