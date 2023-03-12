CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.78.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

